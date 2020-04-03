Martin's four hit day spoiled by Illinois State

Razorbacks lose fourth straight as Redbirds win 8-6

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Casey Martin was it quite the slump to start the new season but he seemed to break out of that on Tuesday but Illinois State ruined the day for the rest of the Arkansas baseball squad.

The Redbirds scored five runs after the fifth inning and then held off a ninth inning rally from Arkansas as Illinois State took an 8-7 win inside Baum-Walker Stadium.

Jacob Nesbit's RBI double in the ninth cut the Hogs' deficit to two then he later scored on a wild pitch to set the final margin. Braydon Webb struck out looking to end the game with the tying run on third base.

Martin went 4-for-5 while driving in three runs, including a two run double ion the fourth inning that put Arkansas on the scoreboard.