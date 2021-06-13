LIVE BLOG: Super Regional Game 3

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It all comes down to this. Arkansas and NC State take the field Sunday evening for the final game of the season at Baum-Walker stadium. The winner heads to Omaha, the loser goes home for good.

Kevin Kopps, the best relief pitcher in the country, got the start for the first time all season. He struck out the first batter, but allowed to baserunners, getting up to 20 pitches before ending the inning scoreless.



In the bottom of the second, the man of the moment, Charlie Welch, struck again. After Christian Franklin reached on an error, Welch ripped a double down the right field line, 1-0 Hogs. The Hogs loaded the bases with two outs, but Matt Goodheart grounded out to end the threat.