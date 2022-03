Diamond Hogs rally from 4 runs down to take series finale with Flames

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Chris Lanzilli's walk off home run on Sunday led the Diamond Hogs to a series sweep over UIC, 10-8. It was Lanzilli's second home run of the season.

With Arkansas trailing 6-4 in the 8th, Cayden Wallace hit his second grand slam of the weekend to give the Hogs the lead.