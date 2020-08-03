Kjerstad's walk-off home run lifts Arkansas over South Alabama

Razorbacks take series from Jaguars thanks to ninth inning blast

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas offense had been quiet in the late innings on Sunday against South Alabama but one swing of the bat changed that.

Heston Kjerstad's two run, walk-off home run ignited the Razorback crowd and lift Arkansas to a 5-3 win over South Alabama.

There was no doubt the ball was leaving the yard after hearing the crack of the bat, which was Kjerstad's sixth home run of the season.

Outside of Kjerstad, Christian Franklin provided the offense as he had three hits including a two out single in the ninth inning to allow the left-handed slugger to come to the plate.