Kjerstad drafted No. 2 overall by Orioles in MLB Draft

Arkansas junior belted 37 homers in 150 careers games

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Heston Kjerstad went out and proved it for the parts of three seasons at the college level and now he'll have a chance to do it in the pros.

The Arkansas junior was drafted No. 2 overall by the Baltimore Orioles in the Major League Baseball draft on Wednesday night. He becomes the first Razorback player taken in the first round of the draft since Andrew Benintendi in 2015.

Kjerstad became the second highest Arkansas player ever drafted, behind only Jeff King as he was the number one overall selection in the 1986 draft.

Kjerstad hit 37 home runs and drove in 129 runs in 150 career games with the Razorbacks while hitting .343 for his career. The left handed hitting slugger also added 34 doubles.