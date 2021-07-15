Kevin Kopps wins Golden Spikes Award

Kopps becomes 2nd Razorback to ever take home the award

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Thursday Kevin Kopps was named the winner of the Golden Spikes Award. The award is given annually to the best college baseball player in the country.

Kopps becomes just the second Razorback to ever win the award. Andrew Benintendi won it back in 2015. He is also the first reliever to be named Golden Spikes since Wichita State's Darren Dreifort in 1993.

The Sugar Land, Texas, native had to beat out Vanderbilt pitchers Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker to win the award.

Kopps emerged onto the scene in 2021 and dominated posting a 12-1 record with the nation's lowest ERA (0.90).

The right handed pitcher also won the Dick Howser Trophy, was named the SEC Pitcher of the Year as well as Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Year.