Kevin Kopps wins Dick Howser Trophy

First time a reliever has been named NCBWA Player of the Year

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Despite the season ending earlier than Arkansas baseball had hoped, award season rolls on for the Razorbacks, and especially Kevin Kopps. On Friday morning, the Arkansas ace won the Dick Howser Trophy, awarded to the beset player in college baseball by the National Collegiate Baseball Writer's Association.

Kopps becomes the second Razorback to take home the honor after Andrew Benintendi, and the first relief pitcher in the award's 34 year history. THE NCBWA also named Kopps Stopper of the Year, the first time a Diamond Hog has taken home the honor.

It's just the latest addition to the Kevin Kopps trophy case. The senior was named National Player of the Year by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, National Pitcher of the Year by the College Baseball Foundation and SEC Pitcher of the Year.

Beyond legendary.@KevinKopps has won the 2021 Dick Howser Trophy -- the Heisman Trophy of college baseball. pic.twitter.com/8hT0xaMSKY — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) June 18, 2021