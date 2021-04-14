x
Razorback Baseball

Home Run Hogs sweep series with UAPB

#1 Arkansas finishes season 5-0 against in-state rivals

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Wednesday #1 Arkansas knocked off Arkansas Pine-Bluff, 26-1 to sweep the two game series. The Hogs finish the season 5-0 against in-state rivals.

Arkansas hit seven home runs in a game for only the second time in program history. 

The offense put up a quick six runs in the first inning. Matt Goodheart led off the inning with a home run and Brady Slavens got one of his own later in the frame. 

UAPB would allow first inning runs off two wild pitches and a hit by pitch with the bases loaded. 

Cullen Smith and Charlie Welch would both homer in the second to put the Hogs up, 8-0. Slavens, Smith and Welch all hit their second of the day in the third inning to make it 15-1. 

Goodheart finished the day 4-4 with two home runs, five RBIs and a grand slam. 

Arkansas stays home to begin a three game series with Texas A&M starting on Friday night. 

