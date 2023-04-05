Hollan's complete game leads Razorbacks to 5-1 victory over South Carolina, series win

The lefty's 10 strikeouts help keep No. 3 Arkansas atop the SEC heading into the final weekend of the regular season.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Hunter Hollan lifted Arkansas to a top-10 series victory Sunday on the back of his best performance as a Razorback.

The junior lefty tossed a one-run complete game, striking out 10 Gamecock batters on 113 pitches as No. 3 Arkansas took the rubber match 5-1 of its series against No. 6 South Carolina.

With the win, the Razorbacks (38-13, 19-8 SEC) remain in atop the conference standings heading into the final week of the regular season.

Hollan allowed a solo home run to Will Tippett in the third inning that opened the scoring, but settled in afterward, allowing only five hits on the day.

At the plate, it was the bottom half of the Razorback lineup did the damage.

Shortstop and nine-hole hitter John Bolton tied the game up in the third with an RBI double to right center that scored Peyton Holt. Holt himself had a big day, going 3-4 with two runs scored.

Holt's second run scored came in the fifth, coming home on an 2-RBI single from catcher and No. 8 hitter Parker Rowland that put Arkansas in front 3-1.

A Caleb Cali RBI single and solo home run from Ben McLaughlin pushed the Hogs' lead to four, more than enough for Arkansas as Hollan continued dealing on the mound.