Hogs take home major SEC hardware

DVH and Kevin Kopps win SEC coach/pitcher of the year

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Monday the SEC named Dave Van Horn the coach of the year. The league also named Kevin Kopps the SEC Pitcher of the Year.

Kopps is 10-0 with a nation-best 0.75 ERA in 60.1 innings of work this season. He has struck out 97 batters while allowing only five runs on the year.

Van Horn, in his 19th season as Arkansas' head coach, was voted SEC Coach of the Year for the second time in his career. He led the Hogs to the SEC championship and 22 conference wins in the regular season. Arkansas has been ranked No. 1 for much of the season.