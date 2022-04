Arkansas hits four homers to clinch series with Bulldogs

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Saturday, #2 Arkansas took down Mississippi State, 12-5 to clinch the series. The Hogs hit four homers in the win.

Ten of the Razorbacks runs were scored between the second and fourth innings. Cayden Wallace had four RBIs in the win.

Robert Moore, Brady Slavens Chris Lanzilli and Zach Gregory all hit home runs. Hagen Smith allowed three earned runs in six innings of work.