Hogs ride big 7th inning to series opening win against #15 LSU

Arkansas uses three run 7th to knock down Tigers

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Thursday, #6 Arkansas took down #15 LSU, 5-4 in the series opener. The Hogs have won three straight since their series loss to Florida.

Michael Turner opened the scoring with an RBI fielder's choice in the first inning. Brayden Webb's RBI walk in the second would double the Razorbacks lead.

Connor Noland wouldn't give up his first hit until the sixth inning, but LSU would string together four straight hits to take a 3-2 lead into the seventh. Noland allowed three earned runs in six innings of work.

Arkansas would retake the lead in the bottom of the seventh. Webb would tie things with an RBI single, before Robert Moore put up the Hogs up with a two run hit.

Brady Tygart would enter in the eighth and would induce a 4-3 double play to end a bases loaded threat with Arkansas only leading by a run.

Arkansas and LSU will meet for the middle game at Baum at 6:00 p.m. on Friday.