Hogs open series with 6-1 win over Florida

Razorbacks clinch a share of SEC West title

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For the first time all season, Baum-Walker Stadium was able to be at full capacity, and Arkansas made sure to put on a show for the fans. The Razorbacks clinched at least a share of the SEC West title, downing Florida 6-1.

As is tradition, the Razorbacks' opponent scored first, with Patrick Wicklander serving up a solo shot in the second. Other than that, the Arkansas game one starter turned in one of his best performances of the season, striking out 11 and giving up just three hits over six innings.

Arkansas got the run back in the fourth, when Cassey Opitz singled in Christian Franklin. In the fifth, Cayden Wallace continued a stellar freshman campaign with the go-ahead homer, keeping it just fair down the right field line. Later in the inning, Opitz picked up another RBI, this time singling to bring in Brady Slavens and bring the Arkansas lead up to 3-1. In the 8th, Wallace did it again, this time going down the left field line for a three-run blast to make it 6-1.

Final line on @yungwick____:



6.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 11 K



He was absolutely nasty tonight. pic.twitter.com/P33gKqpzSE — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) May 21, 2021

Kevin Kopps entered in the 7th, and, well, does anyone really wonder what came next? Kopps did Kopps things, shutting the door with five strikeouts in three innings of scoreless baseball.