Hogs hook 'Horns, 4-0

Slavens, Pallette power Arkansas to win over Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas — Arkansas wrapped up a wild season-opening win over #3 Texas Tech late Saturday night into early Sunday morning, then turned around a mere 17 hours or so later to take on an old rival, the ninth-ranked Texas Longhorns.

Benton-native Peyton Pallette got the start in game two from Globe Life Stadium in Arlington, and was electric from the start. All in all, Pallette went 4 1/3, striking out 8 and surrendering just one hit. He left with a 1-0 lead, thanks to a Brady Slavens RBI single in the bottom of the fourth.

The Arkansas bullpen held serve, first with Caden Monke finishing off the fifth. Then, in the bottom of the sixth, Slavens delivered again. A three-run laser gave the Diamond Hogs all the cushion they'd need, and marked the first home run of the season for the Razorbacks.

As good as Pallette was to start, Caleb Bolden matched him coming out of the pen. Bolden started the 6th inning and pitched the rest of the way, mowing down the Longhorns. In four innings of work, he struck out 7, giving up no hits and surrendering just two baserunners, both walks. Cobined, the three Arkansas pitchers allowed just one hit and struck out 15, as the Diamond Hogs advance to 2-0 on the season.