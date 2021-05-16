Hogs hold off Vols to win rubber match, 3-2

Ninth straight SEC series win for Arkansas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — There was perhaps some worry as to how Arkansas would respond after being walked-off Saturday night. As with most worries about this team, that proved fruitless, as the Razorbacks downed Tennessee on Sunday, 3-2, for their ninth straight SEC series win.

As is tradition, Arkansas went down early. Lael Lockhart struck out seven in 4.1 innings, but left a runner on base in the fifth, who would come around to score. It would stay 1-0 until the seventh, when Robert Moore did a job, driving in Brady Slavens with a sac fly to center.

In the eighth, Zach Gregory doubled in Casey Opitz to put Arkansas on top 2-1.

HOGS WIN SERIES ON ROCKY TOP! pic.twitter.com/Ky2JPta2QC — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) May 16, 2021

In the ninth, Moore insurance from Robert, who singled in Slavens to make it 3-1 Hogs. That would prove important, as Tennessee managed a run in the ninth, but that was the only blemish for Kevin Kopps, who continued to make his case as the best pitcher in the country, giving up just the one run in the final 3.2 innings, improving to 9-0 on the season.