Hogs erase five run deficit; win series opener against Tennessee

Comeback kids strike again in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Friday night #1 Arkansas knocked off #4 Tennessee, 6-5 in the series opener. The Razorbacks erased a five run deficit earning themselves another comeback victory.

The Volunteers pushed home five runs in the first inning off Patrick Wicklander. With two outs Wicklander would allow a three run home run to make it 5-0 Tennessee.

Robert Moore would answer with a two run home run in the second to cut the Arkansas deficit to three. Brady Slavens mirrored that effort in the third, and heading to the fourth the Razorbacks only trailed 5-4.

Cayden Wallace would complete the five run comeback in the fifth with a game tying RBI single.

Slavens would lead off the eighth with a double and advance on a pass ball. Moore would drive him in with a sacrifice fly to give Arkansas its first lead of the night.

Kevin Kopps would shut the door with three shutout innings. The Arkansas reliever hasn't allowed a run since the end of April.

With the win the Hogs sit alone a top the SEC standings.