Hogs at No. 9 in Perfect Game Preseason Top 25

Arkansas cracks the top ten in first ranking on 2022 season.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas has checked in at No. 9 in Perfect Game's preseason top-25 rankings.

Perfect Game released its poll on Thursday morning. The publication is the second of college baseball’s six major polls, including D1Baseball, Baseball America, USA Today Coaches, NCBWA and Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, to release its rankings ahead of the 2022 season.

The Hogs were previously ranked No. 20 in Collegiate Baseball's preseason poll.

Arkansas is one of seven SEC teams in Perfect Game's preseason poll and one of five SEC programs in the top 10. Vanderbilt sits atop the rankings, followed by Texas and Stanford at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.