Heston Kjerstad earns first promotion after just 22 games

Arkansas great called up to Single-A after dominating in the Carolina League

ABERDEEN, Md. — After the first 22 games of his professional career, Arkansas great Heston Kjerstad has already earned his first promotion. On Monday, the Baltimore Orioles called Kjerstad up to high Single-A.

Two years after being drafted by the Orioles with the second overall pick, Kjerstad made his professional debut on June 10th. Over 22 games he hit .463 with 37 hits and 17 RBI's.