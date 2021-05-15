Heartbreak for Hogs as Tennessee walk-off homer wins it

Arkansas comes back from early deficit, but Vols walk it off in ninth to win 8-7

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the second day in a row, Tennessee jumped out to an early lead on the Razorbacks. For a second day in a row, the Hogs came back, but this time, it wouldn't hold.

Peyton Pallette got the start for the Hogs, and was shaky early, giving up two runs in the bottom of the first. He settled in but never fully found his groove, giving up another unearned run and leaving with one out in the fourth, Arkansas trailing 3-0.

As seems to happen, an early deficit woke up the Arkansas bats. A Brayden Webb two-run homer started the Razorback scoring in the sixth, then Christian Franklin followed with a no-doubter and an immaculate bat flip to tie the game 3-3.

In the seventh, it was a different approach, but similar outcome for the Hog offense. Battles doubled in Opitz after an infield single, then Webb laid a perfect bunt down the first baseline to put the Hogs up 5-3.

Caleb Bolden stepped up, providing 3.1 innings of one run baseball to keep the Hogs afloat.

Another big hit from Franklin in the top of the ninth, and Arkansas took a 7-5 lead into the bottom of the ninth. Jaxon Wiggins came in looking for three outs, but couldn't get one, putting two runners on before Max Ferguson launched a walk-off homer into right field to even the series.