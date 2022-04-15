Time changed for Arkansas vs LSU Friday night game

First pitch has been moved to 5 p.m. at Baum-Walker Stadium. The game will still air on SEC Network.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The first pitch for the second game of the Arkansas vs. LSU series has been moved up due to the threat of rain.

The Hogs will take the field at Baum-Walker Stadium at 5 p.m. Friday, April 15. The game was originally scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

The game will still air on SEC Network.

The Razorbacks won last night’s series opener, 5-4, and are now one win away from clinching their third straight series win over the Tigers as well as extending their SEC-leading consecutive home series win streak to 11.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.