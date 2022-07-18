Former and future Arkansas shortstops taken to start day 2 of the MLB Draft

Jalen Battles and Jordan Sprinkle both in the third round of the MLB draft

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Both Arkansas shortstops Jalen Battles and Jordan Sprinkle were drafted to start day two of the MLB draft. Battles was taken by the Tampa Bay Rays, while Sprinkle was taken by the Chicago White Sox.

Battles was out of eligibility and Sprinkle was prepared to join the Hogs after transferring over from UC Santa Barbara. It looks like Sprinkle will not be joining Arkansas after all.

Jordan Sprinkle was expected to step in and be the replacement for @RazorbackBSB SS Jalen Battles. But he goes to the @whitesox in the fourth round, thus it's unlikely he's headed to Fayetteville. #MLBDraft. — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) July 18, 2022

