Former and future Arkansas shortstops taken to start day 2 of the MLB Draft

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Both Arkansas shortstops Jalen Battles and Jordan Sprinkle were drafted to start day two of the MLB draft. Battles was taken by the Tampa Bay Rays, while Sprinkle was taken by the Chicago White Sox.
Battles was out of eligibility and Sprinkle was prepared to join the Hogs after transferring over from UC Santa Barbara. It looks like Sprinkle will not be joining Arkansas after all.
