Diamond Hogs two and done in the SEC Tournament

Arkansas falls to Florida and is eliminated from the SEC Tournament

HOOVER, Ala. — Friday morning, #13 Arkansas baseball fell to Florida, 7-5 and is eliminated from the SEC Tournament. The Hogs lost both of their games in Hoover after losing to Alabama on Wednesday.

The Razorbacks have now lost six of their last eight games.

Dave Van Horn returned to the Arkansas dugout after a battle with food poising that put him in the hospital for two nights.

Connor Noland got the start allowing five earned runs in four and two thirds. Florida had a 5-0 lead through five innings of play.

In the sixth the Razorbacks got some semblance of offense when Cayden Wallace and Michael Turner hit back to back home runs.

Florida would add some insurance in the bottom of the inning when Brady Tygart allowed a solo home run. Brayden Webb added a two run homer in the loss.