Diamond Hogs take series against Illinois State with 4-2 victory

No. 2 Arkansas rebounds from loss on Opening Day to take two out of three from the Redbirds.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — No. 2 Arkansas baseball won its rubber match against Illinois State on Sunday, defeating the Redbirds 4-2 at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Sophomore right-hander Jaxon Wiggins made the start on the mound, and picked up his first win of the season. The Roland, Okla. native only gave up one earned run in five innings of work, allowing five hits while tallying five strikeouts.

Brady Slavens had a big day at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a RBI.

Chris Lanzilli, Zack Gregory and Jalen Battles also had a RBI each, while Kole Ramage picked up the save, going four innings in relief and only allowing one earned run.