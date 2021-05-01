Diamond Hogs split doubleheader, win series at LSU

It's the first Arkansas series win at Baton Rouge since 2004

BATON ROUGE, La. — Two streaks collided this weekend in Baton Rouge. Coming into the series, Arkansas was the last remaining SEC team to have won every series in conference play this year. The Diamond Hogs also had a losing steak to contend with: no series wins at LSU since 2004. One of those had to come to an end this weekend, and the #1 team in the country did not disappoint, taking 2 of 3 from the Tigers on the road to stay perfect in SEC series wins this year while picking up their first series in Baton Rouge since DVH's first year coaching the Razorbacks.

For the fourth weekend in a row, weather forced the Hogs into a double header. Arkansas took Friday's game, so they had to win just one of two on Saturday to take the series. Things got off to a roaring start, as Christian Franklin and Robert Moore helped the Hogs to a 5-run first inning. They did it all again in a seven run fifth, building a 16-3 lead. LSU put up a fight, but it was too much to overcome, and Arkansas took game one and the series with a 17-10 win.

Game two of Saturday (game three of the series) got started about an hour later. Starter Lael Lockhart struggled again, giving up three in the first before being replaced by Zebulon Vermillion. The pen did it's job, but the Arkansas offense used up all the runs in the first half of the doubleheader. Arkansas scored three in the ninth, but the comeback fell just short, 5-4