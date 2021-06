Catcher Michael Turner signs with Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Former Kent State catcher Michael Turner announced on Tuesday that he has signed with Arkansas out of the transfer portal.

The graduate senior hit .337 in 25 games for Kent State in 2021. He also led the team with a 1.079% on base percentage.

Turner also plays third and fire base bringing some helpful versatility to Fayetteville. Turner though, says he has his eyes on the open catcher position after Casey Opitz departure.