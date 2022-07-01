Diamond Hogs land JUCO All-American transfer Caleb Cali

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — One of the top junior college bats is headed to Fayetteville next season.
Caleb Cali, an infielder from College of Central Florida, announced Friday he will be transferring to Arkansas.
Cali started his career at Florida State before transferring to Hillsborough Community College and then ending up at College of Central Florida.
This past season, Cali earned 1st team NJCAA All-American honors after batting .438 with 17 home runs and 77 RBI for the Patriots. He broke the school record with 45 extra base hits and tied the school record with 22 doubles.
Cali was listed as a freshman on the Patriots' roster for this past season, and helped lead Central Florida to a state title and an appearance in the JUCO World Series.