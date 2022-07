John Bolton comes to Fayetteville after Arkansas losses Battles and Sprinkle

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Former Austin Peay shortstop John Bolton announced on social media Thursday that he is transferring to Arkansas.

During the MLB Draft, the Razorbacks lost former shortstop Jalen Battles and future shortstop Jordan Sprinkle.

Last season with Austin Peay, Bolton hit .287 with 18 doubles and a home run. The Memphis native had a .974 fielding percentage with just six errors.