Diamond Hogs halt losing streak in big way

Arkansas downs South Alabama 15-2

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas beat South Alabama 15-2 in front of 12,006 fans at Baum-Walker Stadium, ending a five-game losing streak. Caleb Bolden started and picked up the win, as Arkansas moves to 8-5 on the season.

Bolden got into some trouble in the first, giving up back to back singles, leading to a run. But he settled down, and finished six innings, giving up just two runs on four hits, striking out six. Will McEntire and Caleb Bolden finished off the rest of the game from the mound in scoreless fashion.

The Diamond Hog offense took out some frustration on the Jaguars. A Matt Goodheart RBI single got that run back in the first, and things snowballed from there. Arkansas scored three times in the second and once in the third, before blowing things open in the fifth. Heston Kjerstad delivered a bases loaded single to drive in two, and Robert Moore and Casey Opitz also delivered RBIs for a five-run inning.