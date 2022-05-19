Diamond Hogs get much needed win to open series against Alabama

Arkansas uses a five run fifth inning to knock off the Tide in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — On Thursday, #7 Arkansas took down Alabama, 7-3 behind a five run fifth inning. With the win the Hogs remain tied with Texas A&M for first place in the SEC West.

With the win, Arkansas clinches a first-round bye in the SEC Tournament.

Will McEntire made his first career SEC start, allowing three runs in four innings of work.

Peyton Stovall made his return to the lineup for the first time since April 29th. With Arkansas trailing 3-0 in the fifth, Stovall hit a two run home run to bring the Hogs back into the ballgame.

Cayden Wallace hit a three run home run later in the frame to give the Razorbacks the lead for good.

Jalen Battles would add the insurance with a two run double in the ninth. Kole Ramage, Evan Taylor and Brady Tygart would finish things off out of the bullpen.