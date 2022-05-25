Diamond Hogs fall to Alabama in SEC Tournament opener

Arkansas drops third game to tide in the last five days; start SEC Tournament with a loss

HOOVER, Ala. — On Wednesday, #13 Arkansas fell to Alabama, 4-3 in the team's first game of the SEC Tournament. It's the Hogs third loss to the Tide in the last five days.

Will McEntire got the start for Arkansas, his second straight outing against the Tide. Alabama would break the ice in the second inning, scoring two runs off a botched double-play.

The Crimson Tide would strike for another more in the third to chase McEntire from the game. The Arkansas native allowed three runs in two and a third innings pitched.

Jalen Battles would get Arkansas on the board with a solo home run in the third to cut the deficit to 3-1.

In the bottom of the sixth with the Hogs trailing by three, Chris Lanzilli hit a two run home run to cut the deficit to one. It was his seventh home run of the season.

The Hogs offense would leave the tying run in scoring position in the seventh and roll over from there. It was the team's third loss to Alabama in less than a week.