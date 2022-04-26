Diamond Hogs escape UCA's upset bid on walk off wild pitch

Arkansas leaves Little Rock with 10 inning win over UCA

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Monday, #5 Arkansas defeated UCA, 2-1 in ten innings to finish the season 7-0 against in-state opponents. The Hogs won the game on a walk off wild pitch.

Arkansas would break a scoreless tie in the fifth when Dylan Leach singled home Brayden Webb. UCA would tie things up in the next inning.

Will McEntire had enough strong start allowing just one earned run in six innings of work.

In the bottom of the tenth Arkansas would score the winning run thanks to a wild pitch by UCA.