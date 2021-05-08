Diamond Hogs drop middle game with Georgia

Razorbacks look to avoid first SEC series loss on Sunday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Saturday #1 Arkansas fell to Georgia, 7-3 in the middle game of a three game series.

The Diamond Hogs are the only team in the SEC to not lose a conference game this season. They will look to keep that going in the rubber match on Sunday.

After Georgia scored in the first, the Razorbacks would respond with three runs over the next four innings to take the lead.

The Bulldogs would tie the game in the fifth thanks to two errors by the Arkansas defense. Peyton Pallette allowed two runs in four plus innings on the night.

Ben Anderson gave Georgia the lead for good with a towering two run home run in the top of the seventh. Arkansas would leave the bases loaded in the bottom half of the inning.

Georgia would put the game out of reach with two insurance runs in the ninth inning.

With the loss Arkansas and Mississippi State are tied a top the SEC West, but the Razorbacks have the tie breaker.