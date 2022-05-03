Diamond Hogs drop mid-week showdown with Missouri State

Arkansas offense goes cold in final non-conference game of 2022

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Tuesday, #4 Arkansas fell to Missouri State, 6-4 in its final mid-week game of the season. It was the first meeting between the two teams since 2019.

Missouri State jumped in front in the third with a two run home run off Will McEntire. McEntire allowed two earned runs in three innings of work.

The first Arkansas run would come from Dylan Leach's fourth home run of the season. The Razorbacks would muster up just two hits headed to the bottom of the ninth.

Trailing 6-1, the Hogs would score four runs to get back in the game. With the tying runner on second, Dylan Leach would ground out to end the game.