Diamond Hogs drop 2nd straight game

#1 Razorbacks fall to Oklahoma, 8-5

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Tuesday the #1 Diamond Hogs drooped their second straight game, 8-5 this time to Oklahoma. 

It was the Razorbacks first mid-week game of the season. After a scoreless first Brady Slavens gave Arkansas a 2-0 lead with a two run single. 

In the third the Sooners would put up a four spot with Kole Ramage on the mound. Oklahoma's big inning came by a two run single, and a two run home run.

Oklahoma would add two more in the fourth off Evan Gray. 

With Arkansas down 8-2, Slavens would cut into the lead with a two run home run. Moore would add one of his own in the top of the eighth. 

Arkansas though couldn't rally in the ninth, dropping their second straight game. 

