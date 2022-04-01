Diamond Hogs dominate Mississippi State in series opener

Jalen Battles two home runs lead Arkansas to win over defending champion Bulldogs

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Friday, #2 Arkansas baseball took down Mississippi State, 8-1 in the series opener. With the win the Hogs improve to 6-1 in SEC play.

The Razorback bats struck for seven runs in the games first three innings. Jalen Battles hits two home runs to put the icing on the cake. Robert Moore and Michael Turner both had two RBIs in the win.

Connor Noland continued his impressive season allowing just one run in seven innings of work.

Arkansas will look to clinch a series victory Saturday night at 6:30 p.m.