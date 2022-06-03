Diamond Hogs dominate Grand Canyon in Regional opener

The Arkansas bats come alive in Stillwater in blowout win over Antelopes

STILLWATER, Okla. — In the much anticipated Regional opener, the Diamond Hogs took down Grand Canyon, 7-1 to get their season back on track. Arkansas has now won its last five opening games of the NCAA Tournament.

The Hogs advance to the winner's bracket of the Stillwater Regional where they will take on either Oklahoma State or Missouri on Saturday.

The Razorback offense wasted no time breaking the ice when Cayden Wallace opened the scoring with a first inning solo home run.

The Hogs were able to chase WAC Pitcher of the Year, Daniel Avitia, after platting four more runs in the second. Brayden Webb and Michael Turner both had RBI singles in the inning.

After the Antelopes cut the deficit to 5-1, Wallace hit second home run of the afternoon. The Arkansas sophomore had three RBI's in the win, the Hogs first six runs all came with two outs.

Turner had three hits and three RBI's on the day. On the mound Connor Noland was terrific allowing just a single run in seven innings of work.