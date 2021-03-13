x
Diamond Hogs cruise to 8-1 victory

Arkansas moves to 12-0 with win at LA Tech

RUSTON, La. — Friday night took some late inning comeback magic, but Arkansas would need none of that on Saturday afternoon, cruising to a 8-1 victory over Louisiana Tech. 

Zebulon Vermillion was given another shot at the weekend rotation and made the most of it. The big righty tossed 8 innings of one-run ball, giving up just three hits and striking out two. 

The Hogs jumped to a quick 2-0 lead in the first, thanks to a two-RBI double from Brady Slavens. Cayden Wallace continued his hot streak with a solo-bomb in the fourth, then Slavens added another RBI double in the fifth.

The Razorbacks move to 12-0 on the season, and the top-ranked team ion the nation goes for yet another series sweep on Sunday, first pitch set for 11AM with Lael Lockhart on the mound. 

