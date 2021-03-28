Diamond Hogs complete sweep of Mississippi State

Matt Goodheart homered in his fourth straight game to get the scoring started for the Razorbacks in the fourth. Arkansas batted around in the inning, scoring five runs.

Sunday starter Lael Lockhart was smooth until the bottom of the fourth, when he gave up two runs and left with just one out. Ryan Costeiu entered and got the Hogs out of the jam, then lasted into the sixth, where he gave up two solo homers. Monke, Morris, and Wiggins combined for four scoreless frames to finish out the game, with Wiggins picking up his fourth save of the season.