Diamond Hogs bounce back to down Alabama 9-1

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — SEC play couldn't have gotten off to a rougher start for Arkansas baseball, but the nation's top-ranked team responded on Saturday night, breaking a three game losing streak and beating #22 Alabama, 9-1.
For the second week in a row, starter Zebulon Vermillion was brilliant. The big righty tossed 8 innings of one run, one hit baseball, striking out four and picking up his second win of the season.
Casey Opitz started the scoring with a solo shot in the third. Arkansas went picket-fence, scoring a run in the third, fourth and fifth innings, before breaking things open with a three-run sixth after Alabama got on the board in the top of the frame. They added three more in the 8th for good measure, and the route was on.
Arkansas goes for the series win Sunday at 2pm at Baum Walker Stadium, with Lael Lockhart on the mound for the Diamond Hogs.
RELATED: Hogs blown out by Bama in SEC opener
RELATED: Diamond Hogs drop 2nd straight game