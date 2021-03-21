Diamond Hogs bounce back to down Alabama 9-1

Vermillion tosses a gem to break losing streak

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — SEC play couldn't have gotten off to a rougher start for Arkansas baseball, but the nation's top-ranked team responded on Saturday night, breaking a three game losing streak and beating #22 Alabama, 9-1.

For the second week in a row, starter Zebulon Vermillion was brilliant. The big righty tossed 8 innings of one run, one hit baseball, striking out four and picking up his second win of the season.

Casey Opitz started the scoring with a solo shot in the third. Arkansas went picket-fence, scoring a run in the third, fourth and fifth innings, before breaking things open with a three-run sixth after Alabama got on the board in the top of the frame. They added three more in the 8th for good measure, and the route was on.