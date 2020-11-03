Dave Van Horn clinches 700th win at Arkansas

Diamond Hogs sweep GCU with win on Wednesday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It took just about everything for the Diamond Hogs to extend a win streak to four games, but Arkansas was able to overcome every challenge thrown their way for a 10-9 win to sweep GCU. The victory marks Dave Van Horn's 700th win at Arkansas.

It wasn't the best day for Razorback pitching - with Arkansas burning through eight pitchers. Kevin Kopps got the start but only lasted 1.2 innings. He allowed his first three players to reach base - giving up two runs in the first and a third run in the second.

However, the Arkansas offense was hot from the getgo. Casey Martin had a three-run homerun in the first inning to help get things going for the Diamond Hogs.

GCU kept things close - but Arkansas had a big inning in the bottom of the second where they took a lead they never gave back. It started with Matt Goodheart singling to right field scoring two, and Casey Martin extended it on the RBI single to shortstop for the 6-3 lead.

The other offensive spurt came in the bottom of the sixth - jumpstarted by a Matt Goodheart solo homer. From there, Robert Moore hit a 2 RBI single for a 9-5 lead. The other run in the inning came from a bases loaded wild pitch to give the Razorbacks a 10-5 advantage.

GCU made things close scoring four more runs, but Arkansas was able to close things out to move to 11-5 on the season.