Casey Martin selected No. 87 overall by the Phillies in MLB Draft

The Hogs' shortstop hit 30 homers and stole 24 bases in his college career

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There was little question to the talent level for Casey Martin and now it's up to the Philadelphia Phillies to bring out the consistency in the Arkansas shortstop.

Martin, a Lonoke native, was the No. 87 selection of the Major League Baseball draft and was the second Razorback taken off the board. Former roommate and outfielder Heston Kjerstad was taken No. 2 overall by the Baltimore Orioles.

During his two-plus seasons with the Hogs, Martin hit 30 home runs and drove in 116 runs in 148 career games. Martin also stole 24 bases on 27 attempts while adding 40 doubles and four triples.