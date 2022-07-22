Brady Slavens returning to Arkansas for another season

Slavens hit .255 with 16 home runs in 63 games as a senior last season for the Razorbacks.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — One key Razorback is returning to Fayetteville for one more season at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Utility man Brady Slavens announced Friday via Twitter that he will be coming back to Arkansas for one last season with the Razorbacks.

Slavens made the announcement saying: "There's no place I'd rather be.... se y'all at Baum!!! #runitback".

Slavens returning to Arkansas is big news for a Razorback team that is losing seven out of the nine batters from the starting lineup from their season finale against Ole Miss. Peyton Stovall is the only other returning starter.

Friday marks the second time a member of last seasons' Hog team has announced his return to Arkansas. Earlier in the week, pitcher Zack Morris said he will be coming back to Fayetteville for the 2023 season. Both went undrafted in the MLB Draft last week.

Why not represent the best state in America. Run it back!🐗 pic.twitter.com/N7DdNtrHab — Zack Morris (@ZackMorris55) July 20, 2022

Slavens provided some pop with his bat in 2022, tying with Cayden Wallace for the team lead in home runs with 16.

The Olathe, Kan. native also finished second on the team with 58 RBI (behind Wallace's 60). Playing mostly in the outfield and at DH, he posted a .255 batting average in 63 games.

His standout moment from last season came in the College World Series, when he hit the longest home run in the history of Charles Schwab Field (428 ft.).

You almost never see anyone go to dead center at this ballpark...



Except if it's @brady_slavens pic.twitter.com/FSLONtRooZ — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) June 23, 2022

The 2023 season will mark Slavens' third and final year at Arkansas, as it will be his graduate senior year.

His first season at Arkansas came in 2021, when he hit .284 with 14 home runs. That came after one season at Wichita State in 2019 in which he played 46 games as a freshman for the Shockers. Slavens made a stop at Johnson Community College in between Wichita State and Arkansas.

With Slavens' return, the Arkansas outfield starts to look even better for 2023.