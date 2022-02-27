Battles' late home run pushes #2 Arkansas past Louisiana 6-4 at Round Rock Classic

Trailing 3-2 in the 8th inning, the three-run homer gave the Diamond Hogs their first lead of the game.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — A clutch 8th inning home run from Jalen Battles helped No. 2 Arkansas defeat Louisiana 6-3 on Sunday to conclude the Round Rock Classic.

With the win, the Diamond Hogs improve to 4-2 on the season, including winning two out of three games in Round Rock, with the only loss coming earlier in the day to No. 6 Stanford.

After being shutout against Stanford, the bats stayed quiet for much of the game against Louisiana, with the Ragin Cajuns taking a 3-2 lead into 8th inning.

But with two men on in the top of the inning, Jalen Battles came through when his team needed him, crushing a three-run, go-ahead homer to left field.

From there, Robert Moore added an insurance run in the ninth inning to push the lead to 6-3.

Arkansas had to survive nervous moments in the bottom of the inning though. Louisiana was able to get two men on with no outs, forcing the Hogs to bring in Kole Ramage from the bullpen to work out of the jam.