Razorback Baseball

Battles extra inning blast leads Hogs to victory

#1 Arkansas takes opener from Bulldogs, 9-7.

On Friday the #1 Diamond Hogs won their first game with Louisiana Tech, 9-7 in extra innings. Arkansas remains a perfect 11-0 on the season. 

Matt Goodheart got Arkansas on the board with a fourth inning two run home run. Brady Slavens would add onto the lead with an RBI single to make it 3-0.

Louisiana Tech would put up a four spot in the fifth inning to take its first lead of the night. 

Down 7-5, Arkansas would tie the game in the 8th inning thanks to a Robert Moore two run base hit. 

Jalen Battles would give Arkansas a 9-7 lead in the 10th inning with a two run home run. Jaxon Wiggins would earn the save in the bottom of the inning. 

Arkansas is now a perfect 11-0 to begin the season. Game two of this series is Saturday at 2 p.m. 

