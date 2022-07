Robert Moore inks deal with Brewers; Jalen Battles with Rays

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Jalen Battles and Robert Moore are the latest former Diamond Hogs to sign their professional contracts.

After being taken 72nd by the Milwaukee Brewers, Moore signed his contract for $800,000.

Battles signed for a little over $200,000 with the Tampa Bay Rays after going in the fifth round. Both contracts are under slot.