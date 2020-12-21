Hogs Earn First Pre-Season National Ranking

Arkansas comes in at No. 22 in the rankings

Arkansas is back in a familiar place among the nation’s best teams in college baseball. The Razorbacks are ranked No. 22 by Collegiate Baseball in its 2021 pre-season poll released on Monday.

Arkansas is one of eight Southeastern Conference teams listed in the top-25 of the poll, including No. 1 Florida, No. 2 Vanderbilt and No. 5 Ole Miss. LSU (No. 7), Mississippi State (No. 9), Georgia (No. 12) and South Carolina (No. 21) join the Razorbacks among the top 25-ranked teams. Texas A&M (No. 26), Alabama (No. 27), Tennessee (No. 35) and Auburn (No. 37) all ranked among the top 50 teams.

Head Coach Dave Van Horn is entering his 19th season at the helm of the Razorbacks in 2021. The Razorbacks have won 700 games since his return to The Hill as the Head Hog in 2003. Arkansas went 11-5 in a shortened 2020 season, claiming Van Horn’s 700th victory at Arkansas with a win over Grand Canyon in the team’s final game of the year. The Hogs were ranked No. 14 nationally at the time the 2020 season was suspended.