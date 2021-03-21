Arkansas wins opening SEC series

Diamond Hogs down Alabama 3-1 on Sunday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The losing streak is in the rear view mirror, and now the Diamond Hogs are back moving in the right direction. Arkansas picked up a series win to start SEC play, downing Alabama 3-1 on Sunday afternoon.

The Razorbacks got another string Sunday outing from Lael Lockhart. The lefty transfer gave up just two hits and no runs in 4.2 innings of work, striking out 9. He left with two outs and runners on the corners in the fifth, and Kevin Kopps came in and shut down the Tide for three and a third.

Brady Slavens got the scoring started with a solo homer in the fourth, his seventh on the season. In the sixth, the Hogs loaded the bases with two outs, and Casey Optiz came through. The catcher and fan-favorite shot a single passed the diving shortstop, scoring two. Kopps shut down the Tide until the ninth, when Roland’s Jaxon Wiggins took over. Wiggins gave up a solo shot, but settled down to strike out the final batter and secure the win.