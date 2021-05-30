Arkansas wins first SEC baseball championship

Diamond Hogs down Tennessee 7-2 in tournament final

HOOVER, Ala. — Look, no matter your feelings on the SEC Tournament, if you're still playing on Sunday anyways, might as well go win the darn thing. Arkansas baseball agrees.

The Razorbacks rolled through Tennessee in the SEC Tournament final on Sunday, winning the program's first SEC Championship on their fifth try.

Roland-native Jaxon Wiggins got the start and was just what Arkansas needed, going 3.2 innings and giving up just one run, while striking out five. That was plenty for the Hog offense to work with.

Jalen Battles made the play of the tournament in the bottom of the fourth, diving to his right the rolling over to throw to second for the final out of the inning. In the top of the fifth, Battles kept it going, singling with two runners on to tie the game at 1-1. Gregory followed with a RBI single, then Matt Goodheart launched a sacrifice fly, 3-1 Hogs after 5 innings.

As the kids say, it's lit 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9wqjdDdNGd — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) May 30, 2021