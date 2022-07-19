Arkansas ties in final day of MLB Draft

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The final day of the MLB Draft is in the books, and there were a few draft picks with Arkansas connections.
In the 15th round, the Oakland Athletics selected former Razorback pitcher Mark Adamiak with the 454th overall pick in the draft.
The redshirt-sophomore played in nine games this past season for Arkansas, posting a 3.95 ERA in 13.2 innings. Adamiak announced after the season he is transferring to Missouri.
Also drafted was highly ranked Razorback high-school signee Mason Neville. Coming into the draft, Neville was rated as the No. 102 prospect according to MLB.com. The Cincinnati Reds drafted the outfielder from Las Vegas, Nev. in the 18th round.
However, Neville confirmed afterward that instead of going pro, he will be going to Fayetteville and joining the Razorbacks. He mentioned the Arkansas fanbase, facilities and ability to compete for a national championship as aspects that make him excited to represent the Hogs.
One local product who was drafted on day 3 was Har-Ber alum and right-handed pitcher Blake Adams.
Adams was selected by the Colorado Rockies in the 13th round with the 386th overall pick in the draft.
Adams played in eight games across two seasons at Arkansas before transferring to Kansas State. As a junior with the Wildcats this past season, Adams went 6-6 with a 5.07 ERA across 87 innings in 17 games.
Prior to his collegiate career, Adams helped lead Har-Ber to a state title in 2018 and was named the Arkansas Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year.
Another former Razorback selected was Curtis Washington Jr.. The former Hog spent this past season at Purdue and was drafted in the 19th round by Seattle Mariners.
Incoming transfer pitcher Julian Bosnic from South Carolina was drafted in 14th round by the Pittsburgh Pirates with the 410th overall pick.
The left hander missed his freshman and junior seasons with the Gamecocks through injury. As a sophomore, he posted a 2.78 ERA in 22 appearances. Bosnic has not announced a decision as to whether he will sign with the Pirates, or stay in college and join the Razorbacks.