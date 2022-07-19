Arkansas ties in final day of MLB Draft

Two future and three former Razorbacks were selected on Day 3 of the MLB Draft, including one Har-Ber alum.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The final day of the MLB Draft is in the books, and there were a few draft picks with Arkansas connections.

In the 15th round, the Oakland Athletics selected former Razorback pitcher Mark Adamiak with the 454th overall pick in the draft.

With the 454th pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, we have selected Mark Adamiak from Arkansas.#MLBDraft | #DrumTogether pic.twitter.com/N3Kgz1y2CG — Oakland A's (@Athletics) July 19, 2022

The redshirt-sophomore played in nine games this past season for Arkansas, posting a 3.95 ERA in 13.2 innings. Adamiak announced after the season he is transferring to Missouri.

Also drafted was highly ranked Razorback high-school signee Mason Neville. Coming into the draft, Neville was rated as the No. 102 prospect according to MLB.com. The Cincinnati Reds drafted the outfielder from Las Vegas, Nev. in the 18th round.

However, Neville confirmed afterward that instead of going pro, he will be going to Fayetteville and joining the Razorbacks. He mentioned the Arkansas fanbase, facilities and ability to compete for a national championship as aspects that make him excited to represent the Hogs.

"I'm very fortunate to have this plan now to represent the Hogs and try to win a national championship."



Highly ranked @RazorbackBSB signee Mason Neville was drafted today, but is instead heading to Arkansas, excited to step on campus and play at Baum. #WPS @masonneville_ pic.twitter.com/FmZH7HkRZc — Jonathan Acosta (@_jacosta) July 19, 2022

One local product who was drafted on day 3 was Har-Ber alum and right-handed pitcher Blake Adams.

Adams was selected by the Colorado Rockies in the 13th round with the 386th overall pick in the draft.

Adams played in eight games across two seasons at Arkansas before transferring to Kansas State. As a junior with the Wildcats this past season, Adams went 6-6 with a 5.07 ERA across 87 innings in 17 games.

Prior to his collegiate career, Adams helped lead Har-Ber to a state title in 2018 and was named the Arkansas Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year.

Another former Razorback selected was Curtis Washington Jr.. The former Hog spent this past season at Purdue and was drafted in the 19th round by Seattle Mariners.

Incoming transfer pitcher Julian Bosnic from South Carolina was drafted in 14th round by the Pittsburgh Pirates with the 410th overall pick.