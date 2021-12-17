Razorbacks to play at home of Kansas City Royals in 2022

It's only the second time the Razorbacks have played at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Razorback fans in Kansas City, Mo., will have a chance to see the Hogs play in Kauffman Stadium, home of the Kansas City Royals, in 2022.

Arkansas has added a pair of midweek games in March against Omaha. The Razorbacks will host the Mavericks at 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, at Baum-Walker Stadium. The two teams will do it all over again on Wednesday, March 23, this time at Kauffman Stadium.

Details about game time and ticket options for the Kansas City game have not been released yet.

The two-game series between Arkansas and Omaha will mark the first time the programs have met on the diamond since 1965, Arkansas Athletics reports. It's only the second time the Razorbacks have played at Kauffman Stadium, previously defeating Kansas State, 6-5, in 2017 at the field.

Arkansas is the defending SEC champion.